Peaceful Paths exceeds fundraising goal for domestic abuse survivors

Thanks to some North-Central Florida residents, Peaceful Paths in Gainesville was able to reach a fundraising goal. The nonprofit held a virtual walk-a-thon earlier this month.

Participants were able to walk anywhere they wanted and bring their pets with them for their "Make a dif-fur-rence" 6 feet walk.

They were able to exceed their original goal of $5,000 before the end of the event. As of June 7, Peaceful Paths has raised more than $8,000 dollars for domestic abuse survivors.