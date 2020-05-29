Peaceful Paths holding virtual fundraiser for domestic abuse survivors

If you're itching to get outside and exercise, you can do it for a good cause this weekend.

Peaceful Paths, a domestic violence center in Gainesville, is holding the "Make a Dif-Fur-Ence Six Feet Walk" fundraiser. The virtual event supports victims of domestic violence.

Participants simply post a picture or video of themselves -- and a pet if they have one -- out on a walk, and make sure to tag Peaceful Paths. A dozen prizes will also be given out for categories like "Most money raised" and "Most adorable pet."

The organization has remained open throughout the pandemic.

"We're trying to get creative in all the things we're doing, so not only fundraising but services. We're doing therapy by phone and by Zoom and our counselors are still working really hard. Our legal team is seeing a record number of people. So it's a whole new world but we're ready to go with it and we love our social media followers, and again, all the cute pictures. So it's a win, win, win," said Peaceful Paths Director of Finance Erica Rodriguez Merrell.

“You know, we’ve made a bunch of changes but we have remained in contact with our clients and we know that as the phases of opening keep happening we’re going to see really unique and just a vast amount of needs come out of what people have just been surviving."

As of Friday afternoon, one hundred walkers had already registered and more than five thousand dollars of an eight thousand dollar goal had been raised.

