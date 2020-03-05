Peaceful Paths no longer requesting assistance from Alachua County

Peaceful paths is no longer requesting hundreds of thousands of dollars in assistance from the city of Gainesville and Alachua county.

Director Theresa Beachy expressed concern that the shelter would not be able to meet their financial obligations if its state funding was disrupted, in an email to commissioners in February.

Funding for domestic violence shelters was moved from the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence to the Department of Children and Families after a scandal over compensation for the agency director.

Beachy told TV20 that Peaceful Paths is getting reimbursed and does not need stopgap funding. Beachy is named in a lawsuit accusing the coalition of fraud.

