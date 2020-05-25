Cedar Key Aquaculture Association gives away free clams on Memorial Day

It’s not every day that you get some of the best clams in the world for free but due to the pandemic and restaurants being closed, that was the case on this Memorial Day in Cedar Key.

Since restaurants have been closed in Cedar Key for almost 2 months and other events have been canceled due to the pandemic, clam farmers have tons of leftover clams.

Event organizers say they typically sell clams at the seafood festivals and arts festival, but the arts festival was canceled in March. Monday, they gave the same amount of clams that they would have served in the park for the arts festival.

Leslie Sturmer, one of the event organizers, says “between about 11 or 12 local lot wholesalers, they donated the clams from their shops and growers. We’ve got close to 25,000 clams. They are all bagged up in 75 count bags. We’re including handling information and recipes, so we want folks to learn how to cook clams, and enjoy clams. And we want people to think of Cedar Key as a clam town.”

The process was very easy. All you needed was a cooler and some ice.

Now if you missed your opportunity today to pick up some free clams, organizers say they are planning something like this again in the future although no date has been decided.