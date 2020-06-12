People in High Springs stand in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement

Protestors across North Central Florida chant, "I can't breathe, I can't breathe, I can't breathe."

The final words of George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis by a police officer.

"We can't breathe, we can't breathe."

Now used by protesters in High Springs calling for a change in their community.

One protester said, "And I said you know we really need to do something."

High Springs Community School teacher Gloria Jackson was one of at least 100 people protesting on the corner of main and railroad avenue in High Springs. To Jackson, unity is important. "Because even though our skin colors are different, we're all the same and we all want what's best for everyone. You know, it makes no difference, everyone should be treated the same."

So how did this protest make its way to High Springs? It was inspired by 15-year-old Colin Swal who almost every day for a week has been on this street corner of main and railroad by himself with a cardboard sign that says Black Lives Matter.

Swal said, "High springs needed more awareness of what's going on in the country."

The teen draws his inspiration from nationwide protests and the March for our Freedom group in Gainesville.

"If you feel like you should do something and your community is not doing something about it don't be afraid to start a movement or spread awareness of something that you care about."

High springs police were there so people could spread awareness and protest safely.

High Springs Police Chief Antoine Sheppard said, "As long as I'm providing the correct values, that's important and that's what I'm here to do. To be law enforcement to everyone, to provide a very noble law enforcement here in terms of being transparent and doing the right thing."

Shouts of support yelled through masks rang through Main street as drivers honked to let all know that Black Lives Matter.

