People push for mail-in ballots for all registered voters

Staying home to stay safe still rings true for many in North Central Florida but what happens when it comes time to vote? The state primary is in August and the general election is in November. Some in Alachua and Marion counties are encouraging registered voters to request mail-in ballots.

Two people in Marion county have gone as far as filing a complaint against the Florida secretary of state, Laurel Lee and the Leon County supervisor of elections for mail-in ballots to be sent to all registered voters.

The end goal for Dennis McFatten of Ocala is two-part.

The first is to open the conversation about mail-in ballots to registered voters and the second, opportunity.

McFatten said, "Just give them an opportunity. You get the mail-in ballot and you don't use it, go to the polls. I've already requested my mail-in ballot, I've done it, but I'm most likely going to go to the polls like I've always done in the past but the option is there to have it just in case I need it."

By sending all registered voters a mail-in ballot as a default, Ocala resident Cindy Grimes says it will provide a failsafe to the immunocompromised and elderly. "We don't want people in groups certainly don't want our elderly people who are disabled in any way to have to stand in lines to exercise the right to vote."

Grimes adds that its common sense to give all registered voters a default mail-in ballot so they can choose to go to the polls or vote from the safety of their homes. The effort to expand voting options for all registered voters has expanded to Alachua County as well.

A resident said, "It's really about keeping people safe and expanding access"

In a virtual zoom meeting the Alachua County Labor Coalition hosted officials with the Alachua County supervisor of elections and the democratic party in Alachua county to educate people on the vote by mail process.

Jeremiah Tattersall with the Alachua County labor coalition said, "Because COVID-19 crisis that's happening, vote by mail is going to be used a lot more often. We see thousands of people in the state of Florida, I have some numbers written down here, the last election we had close to 35% of the ballots cast in 2018 in Alachua county were vote by mail."

To request a vote by mail ballot, registered voters can go online to their county's supervisor of elections website or call.