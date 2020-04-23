Persons of interest identified in Suwannee County robbery and attempted murder

In a TV20 news update, several persons of interest have been arrested in relation to an armed robbery and attempted murder at a pawn shop in Suwannee county on Monday.

Suwannee county deputies say the robbery happened at the Golf Leaf Pawn Shop.

Other law enforcement agencies arrested the persons of interest on unrelated charges and the get away car has been located.

One of the suspects has still not been identified.

Deputies say if you see the suspects do not approach them, they are considered armed and dangerous.