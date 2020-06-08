Petition to change the name of the Reitz Union

Students at the University of Florida are calling for a change, starting with one important building.

More than 1,600 people have signed a petition calling for the Reitz Union to be renamed

The well-known building on the University of Florida's campus is named after Julius Wayne Reitz, the fifth President of the university.

Madison Gore the UF student who started this petition, said she learned about Reitz in one of her classes at the university.

"I learned that there were two attempts in the past to change the name of the Reitz and right now in this day in age, I feel that it's really important that we look at our history and try to make it better by changing the name of the Reitz," said Gore.

She said he acted unethically in multiple ways while working at the school.

"Reitz denied 85 African Americans from being admitted to UF during his tenure. Then he also let the Johns committee happen, and that was essentially when the government in Florida came to UF and tried to get rid of all of the professors and students that identified as being gay," said Gore.

She said she would like the building named in honor of Virgil Hawkins, an African American applicant, denied entry to UF's Law School.

Gore said even if the name isn't changed she hopes people know more about who the building is named after.

A spokesperson for the university said they are aware of the petition.

