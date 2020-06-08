Phoenix Neighborhood Shooting Investigation

The Gainesville Police Department needs help finding the person responsible for a shooting that took place at the phoenix neighborhood at around 2:30 AM Saturday.

Residents in the community said an argument started on one of the neighborhood roads and ended at the community park where the shooting took place

"Detectives have a few leads that they are still following up on. But most of the folks that were involved are not being cooperative," said Chief Inspector Jorge Campos of the Gainesville Police Department.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

"The only car that was involved that we are aware of was the one the victim got into was being transported to the hospital. The rest of that information is not available," said Campos.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives or crime stoppers.

