Photographer brings #FrontStepsProject to NCFL

The Front Steps Project is a national movement of photographers donating their time to encourage their community to give during these hard times.

One Gainesville photographer is bringing this initiative to North Central Florida so families are able to get outside and help their community without leaving the front steps of their home.

"I love the way different people are using their talents to bring the community together and to help support local communities and businesses,” Gainesville resident Tricia Bagby said.

Like many small businesses in North Central Florida, the photography industry is seeing a lot of booking cancellations.

Photographer Shan Hasan is donating his time to capture memories while helping the community.

"We just have to do this together as a community and anything we can do whether it be large or small, it all adds in,” Hasan said.

The photos are free and taken from a distance. All you have to do is buy a gift card to a local business or make a donation to a food bank or charity.

"This is almost like capturing history because we've never been through anything like this so these snapshots that maybe of just families but it's a part of history to me and it's just capturing emotions of a community,” Hasan said.

If you're interested in the #FrontStepsProject, a link to Hasan's business website , Photohead Photography, is attached to this article.

