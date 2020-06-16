Advertisement

Physicians for Social Responsibility urge Gov. Desantis to mandate the use of face masks

(WCJB)
By WCJB STAFF
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The state’s coronavirus dashboard recorded a record 2,776 new cases Tuesday.

It marks the 14th day in a row of over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Now, a group of physicians is calling on the Governor to mandate the use of face masks in order to stop the spread.

Call it COVID-Burnout, physicians in the state’s capital believe after three solid months of pandemic panic Floridians are beginning to drop their guard and their masks.

“You may not like wearing a mask, but it beats wearing a ventilator,” said Dr. Ron Saff, a member of Physicians for Social Responsibility.

More than 10,000 cases have been reported in the last week alone.

“If we do not do better in responding to this spread another 100,000 people or more may die of the same disease,” said Dr. Howard Kessler President of PSR-FL.

They’ve asked the Governor to make face masks mandatory in public places by issuing an executive order.

“He has a moral and leadership obligation to reduce sickness and deaths among Floridians and to set and example for the nation,” said Dr. Donald Axelrad, who is on the board of PSR-FL.

The physicians said by simply wearing a face mask you’re six times less likely to spread or contract the virus.

“People should have the courtesy and respect for others to wear a mask. Unfortunately, voluntary requests to wear a mask seem to be falling on deaf ears,” said Dr. Saff.

With the Governor having largely taken a libertarian approach to the pandemic response, putting the onus on the individual to either heed or ignore guidance, it’s unlikely he will take any enforceable action on face masks.

Fourteen states and the District of Columbia have mandatory face mask requirements in public spaces.

Latest News

Health

Three medical specialties at UF Health Shands Children's Hospital earn national rankings

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Tuesday, the US News & World Report's "Best Children's Hospital" rankings recognized the pediatric cardiology, pulmonology and endocrinology programs.

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Fitness with Kids

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some fun ways to stay in shape with the young ones.

Health

Florida sees more than 1,300-case increase in COVID-19 numbers for third day in a row

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
As Florida moved on to phase 2 of its reopening, the state saw a spike in COVID-19 cases overall for the third day in a row.

Health

A children's hospital is moving to a new location in Lake City

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Wolfson Children's Hospital is relocating to a new specialty center in Columbia County.

Latest News

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Strength Training Tips

Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 6:57 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some more tips on staying on track with strength training.

Health

UF researches give thumbs up to DEET-based mosquito, tick repellents

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
A new UF study looked into health concerns over DEET-based mosquito and tick repellents.

Health

Free COVID19 testing in Gilchrist County

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
|
By WCJB STAFF
A drive-thru test site will be open at Bell High School Wednesday from 3 to 6 p-m.

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Strength Training

Updated: May. 25, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some tips on getting back into strength training.

Health

Lifesouth testing for COVID-19 antibodies

Updated: May. 22, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By WCJB STAFF
Anyone who donates blood will be given an antibody test authorized by the FDA to determine if someone is or has ever been infected with COVID-19.

Health

Company disinfects facilities at Florida State Fire College with sanitizing fogger

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 4:20 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
The company Paerosol uses a machine to turn hypochlorous acid into a mist that decontaminates the air and surfaces