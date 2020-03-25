Piesanos served free hot meals

A restaurant gave away free hot meals to people who could use a little extra help.

Piesanos on University Avenue in Gainesville served 200 “Take and Bake meals" of baked ziti to those in need.

“We’re just doing whatever we can to help the community,” said Ryan Zachow, Piesanos general manager. “Hopefully this will catch on and other businesses will continue to do this as well."

The restaurant released a post on its Facebook page to let the community know about the offer.

People walked up or drove to the restaurant to pick up the meals.

“i just want to remind everybody to be patient and please be kind to everybody,” Zachow said. “Be kind to your neighbor. We’ll get through this together."

The restaurant is planning another baked ziti giveaway at a date to be determined.