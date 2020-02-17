Pine Ridge murder suspect extradited back to Alachua County

The man accused of shooting and killing another man at the Pine Ridge Apartments in December was extradited back to Alachua County Sunday.

Cornelius Brister, 28, was accused of shooting and killing Earvin Odum on December 12.

After the shooting, Brister fled to Georgia where he was arrested by the Turner County Sheriff's Office.

Brister was charged with first degree murder and possessing a weapon as a convicted felon. He was booked at the Alachua County Jail with no bond.