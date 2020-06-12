Plane lands safely on I-75

A small plane made an emergency landing on I-75 in Collier County Friday morning.

The pilot of the plane told air traffic controllers he had engine failure.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the plane landed near mile marker 107 by Pine Ridge Road.

No cars were involved, and no one was injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two people were on board the plane.

The southbound on-ramp near Pine Ridge Road is blocked. Deputies are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.

The plane departed from Orlando Sanford International Airport and was inbound to Naples when it landed, according to the FAA.

Florida Highway Patrol tweeted a video of the plane as it was making its descent onto the highway.

At this time, investigators aren't sure why the plane made the landing.