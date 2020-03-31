Plumbing company sees changes amid coronavirus pandemic

A local plumbing company has seen some changes due to more people staying in to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Plumbers at Quality Plumbing in Gainesville have seen an increase of wipes being flushed down the toilet.

They advise people to throw away wipes instead of flushing them to avoid plumbing problems.

“With people being at home a lot more during the day, the problems seem to come to light a lot faster that they normally would have,” said Preston Nazworth, Quality Plumbing project manager.

With children being home from school, parents should be mindful of what they are flushing down.

“More plumbing use inside the home especially with kids not being in school, they’re looking for stuff to do during the day,” Nazworth said. “A lot of times plumbing can have a side effect to that. Toys being shoved down toilets where they are not supposed to be.”

Nazworth said being aware of what you flush down the toilet can help prevent problems in the septic and plumbing systems.