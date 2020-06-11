Police searching for two missing people from Lake City assisted living facility

Lake City police officers are searching for two people missing from an assisted living facility.

Officers say Charlotte Nobles, 52, and Kevin Rogers, 38, were reported missing on Wednesday.

They are residents of the Plantations Assisted Living facility. Rogers was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Nobles was last seen wearing a black and white jumpsuit with the word "Pink" printed on the side.

If you see Rogers or Nobles please call Lake City Police at (386) 752-4343 or call 911. If you have information on either person’s whereabouts, call Lake City’s tip line at (386) 719-2068.

