Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting

The mayor of Connecticut’s capital city says illegal handguns were involved in a nightclub shooting that killed a man and wounded four other people.

Hartford residents react after five shot and one killed at a nightclub. (Source: WFSB/CNN)

The gunfire erupted inside the Majestic Lounge in Hartford at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Mayor Luke Bronin says officers were stationed outside the club because of previous problems there and heroically ran inside when they heard the gunfire, possibly saving other lives.

Officials say a 28-year-old man died, and two males and two females were injured. Two victims were in surgery Sunday morning and two others were in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody.

