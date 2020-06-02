Police: Video shows man killed in Kentucky fired a gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police say video shows that a man fatally shot while police and National Guard soldiers were enforcing a curfew fired a gun as officers approached his business during protests.

The video showing David McAtee opening fire was obtained from security cameras at McAtee’s business and an adjoining business.

Acting police Chief Robert Schroeder made the announcement Tuesday.

He says it shows McAtee shooting while officers were trying to clear protesters from a parking lot.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.