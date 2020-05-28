Police arrest Gainesville man after an over two-hour standoff

A resident is being charged with domestic battery by strangulation and two charges of child abuse in Gainesville.

A little before 8 a.m., a teenager called 911 saying a gunshot had been fired at his home.

Ronald Leon Grant Jr. agreed to come out and surrender, but then quickly changed his stance, threatening to shoot officers.

Multiple special response teams responded.

Gainesville Police Department Officers set a parameter around the area and evacuated nearby apartments.

Just before 10:30, Grant surrendered peacefully.

Sgt. Lisa Scott with Gainesville Police Department said, "We want to remind anyone who is having some sort of mental health crisis or know someone to call us we do have call responder programs, and our officers are trained to respond to these incidences."

Grant was taken into custody and is currently at the Alachua County Jail.