Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy from Jacksonville

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for an 11-year-old boy reported missing from the Moncrief area.

FDLE said Keavon Washington may be in the Jacksonville or Gainesville areas.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Keavon was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday. Police were called to the area of 1600 West 45th St. Sunday.

Police said it was discovered that Washington was no longer in the home Sunday morning, and efforts to find him have been unsuccessful.

Keavon is described as a black male, 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair that is cut low. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, multi-colored shorts and all-white tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Keavon or who has information about where he might be is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.