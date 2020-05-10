Florida Police officer drives over man lying on the beach

A crash is under investigation after deputies say a police officer drove over a man lying on the beach in Indian Shores.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a crash south of the 193rd Avenue Beach Access in Indian shores a little before 6 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, deputies were told an Indian Shores police officer was driving a marked Ford Explorer police cruiser. As the police officer was just getting started with her beach patrol, she accidentally drove over a man's hip, who was lying on the sand.

The police officer stopped and immediately rendered aid until paramedics arrived, according to deputies. The Indian Shores police officer was driving along the sand at low speed, deputies said.

The unlucky beachgoer was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. He is expected to survive, according to deputies.

The police officer who ran the man over had been with the Indian Shores Police Department since January 2018.