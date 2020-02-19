Police: Suspected gunman, 1 other found dead after 9 killed in German city

Police say a man suspected of fatally shooting nine people was found dead at his home hours after the attacks in and outside two hookah lounges in the German city of Hanau.

Officers found another body at the home but didn’t say how either person died. No details on the suspect or the second person were given.

Officers had sealed off and searched the apartment after following up witness statements on a getaway car after the shootings. But they said they were still working to identify the bodies found at the home and the victims of the earlier shootings.

Police said the number of people killed in those shootings, which took place in and outside two hookah lounges, rose to nine. Earlier, it had been announced that eight people had been killed and five wounded late Wednesday.

Hookah lounges are places where people gather to smoke flavored tobacco from Middle Eastern water pipes.

A short police statement gave no information on the victims.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman expressed sympathy for those affected by “this terrible crime.”

Police said “there are currently no indications of further perpetrators.” They did not give details of the suspect’s possible motive.

Hanau is about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Frankfurt.

