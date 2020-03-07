Police searching for suspect after bank robbery in Lake City

Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a bank in Lake City.

Officers with the Lake City Police Department say on Friday, a man entered the TD Bank on West U.S. Highway 90 and passed a note to the teller.

In the note, the man demanded cash and said he was armed with a gun.

The bank's staff followed his demands and the man left in a silver Nissan Sentra.

Deputies are describing the suspect as a bald, white male wearing a black shirt and tan pants.

No customers were in the bank at the time.