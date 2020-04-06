Police thank health care professionals

Law enforcement officers from across North Central Florida are saying thank you to health care professionals.

Earlier tonight officers from Gainesville Police Department, University of Florida Police Department and High Springs Police Department gave a special thanks to everyone at UF Health Shands Hospital.

They turned on their lights and drove by the emergency room as a way to give thanks to those who Sgt. Lonnie Scott said are on the real front lines of COVID-19.

"We should support each other; we're both out here on the front lines--we should support each other, have agencies all put in to send a representative if not multiple units or officers to take the time out and say thank you and give them applause, let them know how we feel," he said. "And, a lot of these people came on their own, a lot of officers came on their own because they thought it was important."

