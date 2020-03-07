Portion of I75 dedicated to FHP trooper.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered.

A portion of I-75 was dedicated to Sergeant George Brown.

Brown was killed in April of 2004 in a crash while pursuing a fleeing vehicle just south of Lake City.

The area between mile markers 418 and 423 on I-75 in Lake City was dedicated.

FHP Colonel Gene Spaulding spoke at the ceremony about the impact brown had on the people around him.

"He's had a tremendous impact not only on the Florida Highway Patrol and being a mentor to the young troopers coming up under his tutelage but also to the public and the community."

Spaulding says he hopes the dedication doesn't just remind drivers of the sacrifices troopers make for the community,

But also, to be careful while sharing the roadways with law enforcement officers.