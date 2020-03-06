Possible signs of life: Mars rover finds organic matter

NASA announced that the Mars Curiosity rover has found organic matter on the Red Planet.

Scientists hope their research can help determine if life exists or ever existed on Mars. (Source: NASA, CNN)

“With ... organic molecules and rocks from an ancient lakebed, those organic molecules could have come from life,” said NASA Astrobiologist Jennifer Eigenbrode.

Curiosity analyzed soil sample from 3-billion-year-old mudstone in the Gale crater.

“We don’t know that there was ever life on Mars,” she said. “The organic molecules that we found are not specifically evidence of life.”

Scientists hope these “chemical clues” can help determine if life exists or ever existed on Mars.

“We greatly expanded our search for organic compounds which ultimately are fundamental to our search for life,” said NASA Director of Solar System Exploration Paul Mahaffy.

Scientists also say this discovery could have implications for future Mars colonization.

“Perhaps there are organisms there that we don’t know about yet. They might be helpful for farming. There might be organic materials that could be used as fuel," Eigenbrode said.

"It’s an open book on what technologies we might use in the future on Mars.”

