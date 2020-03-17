Preventing spread of COVID-19 during elections

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office is taking precautionary steps to prevent the coronavirus from spreading during voting today.

Every precinct has disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizers for voters.

Check-in operators are instructed to wear gloves and to not touch the voters' driver's license or ID and the electronic poll book is wiped down with alcohol after each usage.

Residents are welcome to bring their own gloves and hand sanitizers to their precincts when they are ready to vote.

“We’re doing as much as we can to provide everything that’s needed for voters to feel safe there,” said Kim A. Barton, the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections.

Barton said the office had about 15,000 early voting ballots and by early afternoon had a total of 4,000 election day ballots.

Vote by mail ballots has to be at the elections office by 7 p.m.