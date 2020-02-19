Program encourages recycling electronics

An initiative to help protect gorilla habitats in Africa has come to north central Florida.

Gorilla SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) is partnering with the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo, Alachua County Public Works, Life Unplastic, and The Repurpose Project to recycle cellphones and other electronics.

The Gorilla Species Survival Plan for Gorillas on the Line--Answer the Call is also a part of the initiative.

This is an effort to help protect habitats for gorillas and other wildlife in central Africa.

The mineral Coltan is used in the electronics and it is mined in the areas gorillas live.

The electronics will be broken down to their elements and minerals so they can be redistributed to companies that make them.

“Hold on to your cellphone for another year or two that’ll help definitely decrease the amount of resources that need to be mined,” said Jade Salamone, the Conservation Education Curator. “But when we recycle those things we don’t want anymore instead of throwing them away, we can reuse those products so that we can help protect habitats for animals."

The program is asking for the following items to be reused: cellphones, phone chargers, iPods, iPads, tablets, and mp3 players.

“We can as individuals make a difference to help save species in the wild but we can also make a difference by asking the companies we’re purchasing the things from to use recyclable material and things like that to really make a difference,” Salamone said.

Life Unplastic will give a 10% discount for buyers who recycle electronics during their purchase.

The electronic recycling initiative ends April 30.