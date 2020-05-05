Protesters in Lake City demand county reopens

We know that Phase 1 is the start of Florida reopening its economy, but for some small business owners, it's not enough. More than 30 protesters gathered at Columbia County Courthouse to have their voices heard.

"It's unfair for small businesses to be put in the back burner to everyone else with all these different phases," protester Crystal Ankerstrom said, "a lot of people are suffering and a lot of people are being ignored and that's kind of what we want to get out today ... to let everyone know that there are people here that need their jobs and need to get their business going."

One business owner who protested, Lisa Waltrip, owns Haircuts Unlimited in Lake City. Waltrip received a complaint from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, as well as Lake City Growth Management, after refusing to close her salon door. She says the governor's orders are unfair and so she plans on keeping her salon open.

"It's almost like [Desantis is] playing Russian roulette," Waltrip said, "the problem is ... what is essential and what's not? Everybody needs a paycheck; that's essential to our economy."

Waltrip can technically keep her salon open, despite those complaints filed against her. She won't face legal penalties unless the Department of Business and Professional Regulation brings misdemeanor charges against her.

"They should have choices to open up," Ankerstrom said, "and citizens like me ... If I want to go to a salon to get my haircut, I know the risk. I should be able to go and make that decision for myself. If I'm going to Walmart, bumping elbows while buying bananas and apples, I should be able to get my haircut."

Some small business owners at the protest say they applied for the small business lone but have not yet received it.