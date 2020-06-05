Protestors in Palatka march to courthouse

Protestors across the nation are fighting against racial injustice. In Putnam county, demonstrators took to the courthouse.

A large crowd gathered outside the Putnam county courthouse on Thursday calling for the removal of a confederate soldier statue, and several oak trees. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office blocked off parts of St. Johns Avenue and North Fourth Street in Palatka to facilitate the pedestrians.

The evening began in prayer and multiple people spoke in front of the building. Deputies say the protest was entirely peaceful.