Protestors take to the streets of Bronson

Peaceful protests to support black lives matter are spreading across North Central Florida.

Wednesday night a group of nearly 100 protestors marched nearly two miles in Bronson to have their voices heard about racial injustice and police brutality.

We'll show you why protestors were also calling out a town councilman about inflammatory remarks about demonstrators elsewhere posted on Facebook.

It wasn't the largest protest you'll see, but for the small town of Bronson, it was actually the first protest of any size any can remember.

Michael Smith who organized the event said, "It started like all the other protests here in America, racial injustice and police brutality. These things are happening in Levy County as well, it's happening right here in Bronson as well. I just wanted to bring it to light and let everyone here in the community know Bronson has Bronson's back."

Bronson Mayor Beatrice Roberts said, "I've never seen one in Bronson, not a black protest and I won't even say black it's a people protest. I've seen a couple of protests but not a people protest."

One woman who is married to a black man and was marching out of fear for her children showed us screenshots of comments City Councilman Jason Hunt posted online which she called inflammatory.

Tina Freeman who said she was marching for her mixed children said "Jason Hunt who is a local council member here in Bronson posted inflammatory statements on his Facebook page indicating that people who were protesting were savages and should be ran over and was making jokes about. I don't think anybody who thinks it's funny or that type of humor is acceptable should be on any type of leadership period."

All in all the protest went peacefully, something organizers said was incredibly important so it didn't take away from the message.

Smith said, "this is our community we don't want to block streets or traffic, we don't want to damage anything. We have one and a half grocery stores here we don't want anything like that we just want our voices to be heard."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "earlier I spoke with Levy County Sheriff Robert McCallum and he said he stands behind the right of the protestors to march and have their voices heard. But while this one has been peaceful, there are two more happening this weekend in Chiefland and Williston which he says he's a little more apprehensive about and they will be keeping a close eye on.