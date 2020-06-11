Public Education Foundation of Marion County to host food drive

People with the Public Education Foundation of Marion County announced on June 11 they will provide food to hundreds of families at an event next week.

The food distribution is in partnership with Farm Share and T-Mobile.

On June 17, families can drive to Fort McCoy School on Northeast County Road 315.

Volunteers will place produce and summer fun packs for kids into vehicles.

The event lasts from 10 a.m to 1 p.m, but the food is first come first serve. They plan to help more than 500 families.