Public Education Foundation of Marion County honors MCPS teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

The Public Education Foundation of Marion County is honoring teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week, with a "Pop & Drop" supply distribution event.

Approximately 800 registered teachers will receive one bag filled with supplies that they can use when working from home.

The Public Education Foundation runs a free store for teachers called 'Tools for Teaching' where teachers can pick up supplies for their classrooms.

But with teachers now working from home, the organization decided to extend that idea by providing items for their 'home offices', doing so while also practicing safe social distancing.

"We wanted to let them know that we're so proud of them and so appreciative for what they're doing for our county and for our students, and for their students,” Executive Director of the Foundation Judi Zanetti said.

The supply distributions will be taking place at Madison Street Academy, again on Thursday from 2 pm to 5 pm and Friday from 8 am to 11 am.