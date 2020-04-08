Putnam County Commissioners condemn mask use on babies

As some North Central Florida leaders are encouraging the use of face masks in public, others are warning about those who should not wear masks.

Putnam County Commissioners are telling residents not to put masks on children younger than 2-years-old.

They say a baby's airways are smaller making breathing through masks more difficult.

There is a risk with masks of choking or suffocating for young children.

Commissioners also say there are no N-95 masks approved for young children.