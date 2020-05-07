Putnam County Deputies clarify details in accidental shooting

Putnam County deputies are trying to set the record straight.

A Facebook post gained traction of a man accusing a deputy of trying to shoot his dog, and instead, he shot himself in the foot.

Putnam County deputies say while looking for a missing child they approached a home and a dog charged the deputy biting him on the leg.

They say the deputy fired at the ground and hit his foot in the process.

Sheriff's deputies say the person who made the Facebook post made no effort to help the wounded deputy.

