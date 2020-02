Putnam County Deputies are searching for 41-year-old William Haast who was last seen a week ago in the area of Eagle Creek Road.

Deputies found him and returned him home, but he disappeared again later that night.

Haast's family told deputies he is schizophrenic and has not been taking his medication. They say he could become disoriented and aggressive.

If you see him you are asked not to approach him, just to call the Sheriff's Office.