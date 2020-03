Putnam County Sheriff's Deputies are reaching out to the community to help find a woman missing there.

Deputies say Gayle O'Neill went missing from the Crescent City area around 2 o'clock p.m. in the area of Rooster Run Road.

The 72-year-old suffers from Alzheimers and may be disoriented.

O'Neill is about 5'4' and has her gray hair dyed red.