Putnam County detectives traveled to the midwest to make an arrest in a year-old homicide investigation.

Deputies arrested Tre'monte Hargrove, 25, of Ohio and Decarius Howell, 21, of Ocala for the death of Kody O'Hara.

Last May, witnesses say O'Hara fell from a car on State Road 20 in Interlachen. He had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Deputies took custody of Hargrove last week and Howell was arrested Thursday.

Two other people in the vehicle have not been identified.