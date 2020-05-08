Putnam County deputies set the record straight with officer's self-inflicted gunshot wound

Putnam County deputies are trying to set the record straight. One man's Facebook post got attention, accusing a deputy of trying to shoot his dog, and instead shooting himself in the foot.

Officials say the deputy approached a home while looking for a missing child when a dog charged the deputy and bit him on the leg. They say the deputy fired at the ground, hitting his foot in the process.

They also say the person who made the post did not try to help the injured deputy.