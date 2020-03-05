Putnam County deputies stop man on the run with PIT maneuver

A man is behind bars after deputies say he led them on a chase through the streets of Putnam County.

Deputies tried to stop James Ellingsworth, 26 after he hit a truck near Lake Como drive and took off Tuesday. During the pursuit, Ellingsworth tried to drive his vehicle into a patrol car.

Deputies performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle which caused it to slide and roll over on its side. As Ellingsworth was pulled from the car, he hit and kicked at officers.

He is being charged for fleeing and assault. Ellingsworth is being held in the Putnam County Jail and no bond has been set.

