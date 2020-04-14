Putnam County deputy tests positive for COVID-19

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that on Sunday, a deputy tested positive for COVID-19. The officer requested testing after he noticed some symptoms.

"Because of the quick reaction of our deputy in recognizing the symptoms, we were able to limit exposure to just a few other deputies," Colonel Joe Wells said.

The deputy is recovering and did not need hospitalization.

According to the Sheriff's department, employees that were exposed to the positive deputy are currently quarantined. None of the six employees are experiencing symptoms at this time, and are expected to return to work soon.

"We want to assure our residents there is no slowing of service to our community," Wells said. "We always have plans in place for situations like this one."

The department also said they don't how the deputy was exposed to COVID-19.

The health department is monitoring the status of the positive deputy, the 6 employees that came into contact with the deputy, and anyone who had contact with the deputy.