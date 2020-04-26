Putnam County man arrested for stealing mail from Bardin residents

A man from Putnam County is behind bars after he was caught stealing from his neighbor's mailbox.

Putnam County detectives said 19-year-old Damian Jodway was caught after they received several reports of mail being stolen in the town of Bardin.

Jodway was arrested after stealing a credit card from his neighbor's mailbox and using it to purchase tools and other items.

He is being charged with larceny and fraudulent use of identification.

His bond is set at two-hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

