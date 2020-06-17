Putnam County man to serve life in prison for sexually assaulting two young girls
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
A Putnam County resident will serve three life sentences for sexually assaulting two young girls.
Joseph Allen was found guilty of sexually battering the children in 2017.
During the trial the 9 and 11-year-old girls took the stand to describe the acts committed by Allen.
In a statement the state attorney's office said "in serving multiple life sentences Allen cannot take advantage of innocent children ever again."