Putnam County School District mulls graduation options for August

As schools across the state struggle with how to handle the decision about commencement amid the coronavirus pandemic, Putnam County is taking the decisive first step.

The Putnam County School District announced today it plans to hold graduation for high school seniors this coming August.

Putnam is the first north central Florida county to do so.

The plan also includes choosing between three options so it can accommodate all parties:

The district says plan "a" is to have a traditional graduation.

Plan "b" is to have a ticketed graduation.

While plan "c" will be to have graduates only and livestream the ceremony.

The plans will be based on C.D.C. guidelines at the time.