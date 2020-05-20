Putnam man in critical condition at UF Shands after hit and run

A man in Putnam County is in critical condition after being involved in a hit and run late last week.

His family and friends gathered near the spot where the incident happened to try to raise awareness about the investigation, in hopes they will soon find the man who hit Ontero.

“He could have been left for dead … he was clinging for life," his sister said.

Police say an alleged green Dodge Durango was traveling Westbound on Fowler street in Interlachen when the driver hit Ontaro. The driver left the scene, leaving behind a shattered rearview mirror.

Ontaro remains in critical condition at UF Shands on life support. His family is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the situation. They have not released any suspects names.