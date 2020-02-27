Quilters of Alachua County Day Guild donates quilt blocks to help victims of Australia wildfires

Some north central Florida residents are using their quilting skills to help stitch back together the lives of those hurt by the wildfires in Australia.

Quilters of the Alachua County Day Guild made over 80 quilt blocks within a week to be mailed to Australia.

“I felt compelled to do something,” said Patty Marchionno, a quilter of the Alachua County Day Guild.”I have a daughter that lives in California. She went through experiencing fires out there and preparing for evacuation and I felt I need to do something."

The theme of the quilts is trees to symbolize growth and nourishment.

18 quilters used their creativity in each quilt block and then sewed different images of trees.

Marchionno from the guild saw a post about the Australian Guild asking quilters around the world to donate quilt blocks to them to help families affected by the Australian wildfires.

“I’m really pleased with the outcome of the outreach of our guild,” Marchionno said. “Pushing forward to do what needed to be done and to reach out to others."

The deadline is March 1 and the quilt blocks will be mailed to Australia on Friday.

