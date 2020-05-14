Quincey Cattle Company explains the changes it has seen during the pandemic

Thu 7:02 PM, May 14, 2020

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB)-- Prices for some grocery items have started going up, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Specifically they say beef, poultry, fish, and eggs have risen by a little more than 4%.

Don Quincey, with Quincey Cattle Company in Chiefland says, the reason for the increase in beef prices is simple: supply.

He says slaughterhouses have had to slow down production due to COVID-19.

"We've had plants that have been shut down for 14 days and when they did come back up, even then they are probably producing half of what they did because they have less people in the plant, they're further spread out," Quincey said. "Just not near as efficient they was."

The labor department also reports that overall, consumers paid 2 1/2% more for their groceries in April vs. March, the biggest one-month increase in nearly 50 years.

While the increase in price might seem like a boon to people who raise cattle, its been just the opposite.

"People need to get rid of them once the cattle are ready to harvest," Quincey said. "They just can't hold on to them. It's very extensive. People will actually take less from cattle just to get them through the supply chain."

