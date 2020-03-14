RC car racers go ahead with monthly club race event amidst coronavirus cautions

It's one of the only events not canceled because of the coronavirus this weekend.

We'll show you why RC car racers at Columbia COunty's Southside Raceway decided it was worth the risk to meet for their monthly club race.

TV20's Landon Harrar reported "it was actually a pretty good turnout at Columbia County's RC raceway. Racers say they weren't sure if it would get canceled as so many others did. Still, they're happy it didn't because it gives them a chance to get out, kind of lose themselves on the track for a few hours even amidst concerns about the virus.."

Lance Macdonald the racetrack organizer explained, "our club we all pulled together to make an executive decision, as long as the park stays open we'll try and hold our event."

Landen Lewis who has been racing since he was 11 said, "we're not a huge meeting I think we're going to have a little under 100 entries so we're not really worried about a huge gathering. The weather is good and that's usually what cancels us, so with the weather being good we didn't have a big worry about it."

Still, Macdonald said they're making sure everyone takes the proper sanitation precautions.

"There's been a lot of guys doing the fist bump or elbow bump, you know everybody is being cautious. Everybody has hand sanitizer and soap and simple green which we use to clean the car with which is an organic-based cleaner so a lot of people use that as well."

While this event continued to run and future events at the Southside raceway are expected to go on as scheduled, some racers like Lewis say they're expecting bigger out of state tournaments to be postponed.

"We very much are. I'm going to one in Vegas called Silver State and there's a good chance it will be canceled. It's a very large meeting held right close to the strip where the casinos are. So there's a good chance it will be canceled, I'm hoping not but we'll see what happens."

The championship races a little later than usual because the track was too muddy earlier in the day. Race organizers say spectators are welcome to show up at no cost to watch at any race at the racetrack.