RTS Changes Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Concerns over the Coronavirus will limit public transportation. Starting Monday, March 23rd, service will stop each day at 11 PM for all bus routes.



According to the Regional Transit System (RTS), bus service will be halted on routes 19, 39, 76, 800 and Later Gator. There will be reduced service on certain routes including 9, 12, 13, and 33.



RTS said each bus will cap at 50 percent capacity with no more than 25 riders per bus.



RTS is urging all riders to follow the Florida Department of Health and CDC guidelines. They said if you are ill, immune-compromised, over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, or if you are a contact to a known or suspected case of COVID-19 you should refrain from riding the bus.



RTS said the buses are cleaned daily and the city of Gainesville's Transportation and Mobility staff will "implement additional protocols to disinfect surfaces."

