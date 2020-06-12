Racist remarks leaked: UF student faces backlash

Branden Pearson is a University of Florida student who, before today, held various leadership positions at UF.

Things took a turn when private messages were leaked on social media showing Pearson's racist remarks.

Since then, he has been removed from the student government and lost his fellowship with the City of Gainesville.

"As a community, whose top priority is racial equity, reducing disparities and providing opportunity to all, we must set the tone at the top and as such the city decided to rescind Mr. Pearson's offer of employment," City of Gainesville Spokesperson Rossana Passaniti said.

I spoke with Steve Orlando, a spokesperson at UF, and he says Pearson does remain a student.

Pearson apologized on his Facebook page, saying his remarks were from five years ago, but still unacceptable.

"As long as I've known Branden Pearson, I've known him to evade apologizing actually, said UF Senator Colin Solomon. "I actually last year during the senate, I gave a public comment public, in which I publicly asked him to apologize for the homophobic actions he had committed."

He refused."

Solomon leaked Pearson's messages after receiving them from a third party.

In one of the screenshots, Pearson uses the n-word, saying it is not racist, but conservative.

UF's Young Americans for Freedom, an on-campus conservative group, says if he believes that racism and conservatism are linked, then he is dead wrong.

Solomon leaked the screenshots and started a petition to stop Pearson from becoming UF student internal affairs director.

"The bare minimum of what we need to do as just a student government official is recognize that there is a problem," Solomon said.

He says Pearson has also had homophobic accusations against him and that people told him Pearson had an attorney and was planning on filing a defamation suit.

That didn't stop him.

"UF is my home; there is no other place that I would rather call home," he said. "I've always seen UF as a diverse and inclusive and welcoming place to students, but it's hard for me to admit, but I think my home needs to do better."